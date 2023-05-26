Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .171.
- In 37.5% of his 24 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.389
|.235
|OBP
|.421
|.294
|SLG
|.722
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|5/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.