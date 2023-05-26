Guardians vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.00 ERA).
Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.
- The Guardians have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 13 (46.4%) of those contests.
- This season Cleveland has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 169 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 5-4
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 23
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
