Friday's game at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Guardians failed to cover.

The Guardians have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 13 (46.4%) of those contests.

This season Cleveland has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 169 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule