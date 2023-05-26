The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (30).

Cleveland is slugging .339, the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.223).

Cleveland has the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.4 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Guardians' .296 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the lowest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Bieber is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.

Bieber has nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez

