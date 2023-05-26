How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (30).
- Cleveland is slugging .339, the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.223).
- Cleveland has the No. 30 offense in MLB action, scoring 3.4 runs per game (169 total runs).
- The Guardians' .296 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.
- Guardians hitters strike out 7.2 times per game, the lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- Cleveland has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane Bieber (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Bieber is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the year.
- Bieber has nine starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
