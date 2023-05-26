When the Cleveland Guardians (21-28) and St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) meet at Progressive Field on Friday, May 26, Shane Bieber will get the ball for the Guardians, while the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Guardians (-115). St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +165 odds). A 7.5-run total has been set for this contest.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Guardians versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Guardians (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Guardians will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 13-15 (winning 46.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won seven of 16 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+200) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.