Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cleveland Guardians-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (3-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Bieber has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.212 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 64th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 21 8.0 7 2 2 4 2 at White Sox May. 16 4.2 12 6 5 4 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 6.0 7 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.342/.339 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has collected 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .292/.401/.516 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has put up 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .297/.389/.613 slash line so far this year.

Gorman takes a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.