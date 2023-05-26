The Cleveland Guardians (21-28) host the St. Louis Cardinals (23-29) to start a three-game series at Progressive Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Guardians are on the back of a series defeat to the White Sox, and the Cardinals a series split with the Reds.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 3.00 ERA).

Guardians vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-3, 3.08 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in eight innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.212 in 10 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 10 starts this season.

Bieber has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

He has a 3.00 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .200 against him over his two games this season.

