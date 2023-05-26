Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .226 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- Bell has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (40.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this season (14.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Liberatore (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
