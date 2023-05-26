Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the hill, on May 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .226 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

Bell has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (40.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (14.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 23 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

