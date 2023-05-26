Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .224 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with at least two hits nine times (21.4%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has had an RBI in 19 games this year (45.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 21.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
