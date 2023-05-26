Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .156 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .176 with three doubles and nine walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in three of 25 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.