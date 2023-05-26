On Friday, Mike Zunino (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .170.

In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings