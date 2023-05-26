Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Mike Zunino (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .170.
- In 35.5% of his 31 games this season, Zunino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (19.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
