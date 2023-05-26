On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .225 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).

He has not gone deep in his 47 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 22 GP 25 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings