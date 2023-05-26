On Friday, Nick Maton (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .159.

Maton has gotten a hit in 15 of 44 games this season (34.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.4%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has an RBI in 11 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 13 of 44 games so far this year.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .128 AVG .175 .236 OBP .254 .234 SLG .386 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 6 RBI 9 17/7 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 25 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

