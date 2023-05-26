Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Steven Kwan (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.339) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Kwan has an RBI in eight of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Cardinals are sending Liberatore (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.