Tigers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Comerica Park.
The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +115. Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-1.5
|+120
|-145
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a record of 16-18, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 48 games with a total.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-10
|12-15
|6-16
|17-9
|18-18
|5-7
