Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +115. Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +120 -145

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.
  • The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a record of 16-18, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 48 games with a total.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
11-10 12-15 6-16 17-9 18-18 5-7

