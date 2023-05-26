Bookmakers have set player props for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others when the Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Greene has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .297/.363/.438 on the season.

Greene will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs, 17 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .242/.310/.371 on the year.

Torkelson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, six walks and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Lynn Stats

Lance Lynn (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 11th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lynn will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

The 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Lynn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 21 6.0 4 2 2 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 16 7.0 7 3 1 7 0 at Royals May. 10 5.0 9 7 7 4 2 at Reds May. 5 6.2 8 4 4 8 0 vs. Rays Apr. 29 6.1 3 4 4 10 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.322/.545 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 44 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He's slashing .233/.315/.392 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

