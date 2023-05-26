Friday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (23-25) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (21-31) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will look to Lance Lynn (3-5) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-4).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Detroit has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (179 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule