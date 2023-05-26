The Washington Mystics versus the Chicago Sky is one of two strong options on today's WNBA schedule.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky host the Washington Mystics

The Mystics hit the road the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 2-0

2-0 WAS Record: 1-2

1-2 CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (first)

76.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (first) WAS Stats: 78.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Kahleah Copper (17.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5

-5 WAS Odds to Win: -205

-205 CHI Odds to Win: +168

+168 Total: 156.5 points

The Seattle Storm play the Dallas Wings

The Wings travel to face the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 0-1

0-1 DAL Record: 1-0

1-0 SEA Stats: 64.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 105.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

64.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 105.0 Opp. PPG (12th) DAL Stats: 85.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jewell Loyd (22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (25.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -199

-199 SEA Odds to Win: +163

+163 Total: 160 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.