How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics versus the Chicago Sky is one of two strong options on today's WNBA schedule.
Today's WNBA Games
The Chicago Sky host the Washington Mystics
The Mystics hit the road the Sky on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 2-0
- WAS Record: 1-2
- CHI Stats: 76.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (first)
- WAS Stats: 78.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 77.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (17.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (19.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- WAS Odds to Win: -205
- CHI Odds to Win: +168
- Total: 156.5 points
The Seattle Storm play the Dallas Wings
The Wings travel to face the Storm on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 0-1
- DAL Record: 1-0
- SEA Stats: 64.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 105.0 Opp. PPG (12th)
- DAL Stats: 85.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 78.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (25.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -4.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -199
- SEA Odds to Win: +163
- Total: 160 points
