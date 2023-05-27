Akil Baddoo -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .259 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 19 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 14 games this year (37.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .237 AVG .270 .275 OBP .400 .263 SLG .378 1 XBH 4 0 HR 0 0 RBI 3 10/2 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 18 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings