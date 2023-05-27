Akil Baddoo -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .259 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Baddoo has picked up a hit in 19 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (37.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
19 GP 18
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • In three appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .214 against him.
