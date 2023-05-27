Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .259 with six doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 19 of 37 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 37 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (37.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In three appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .214 against him.
