On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .233 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).

He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (22.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 21 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

