On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .233 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (22.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 21
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
