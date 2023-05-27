After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .098.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (22.2%), including one multi-hit game.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in one of 18 games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 9 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

