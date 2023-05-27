Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .098.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (22.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in one of 18 games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Flaherty (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
