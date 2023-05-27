After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .098.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (22.2%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in one of 18 games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.059 AVG .063
.111 OBP .167
.059 SLG .125
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
5/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 9
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Flaherty (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.29 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
