Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.

Haase has gotten a hit in 22 of 38 games this season (57.9%), including six multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 15.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 38 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 21 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings