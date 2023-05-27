The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), Arias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four games this year (14.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 13
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
