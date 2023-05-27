Player prop bet options for Jack Eichel, Jason Robertson and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 25 0 1 1 7 at Stars May. 23 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars May. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 4 at Oilers May. 14 0 1 1 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 49 assists to total 65 points (0.8 per game).

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars May. 23 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Stars May. 19 0 1 1 2 at Oilers May. 14 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

Jonathan Marchessault's 57 points this season have come via 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 25 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars May. 21 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars May. 19 0 0 0 2 at Oilers May. 14 3 0 3 6

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Robertson's 46 goals and 63 assists in 82 games for Dallas add up to 109 total points on the season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights May. 25 2 0 2 11 vs. Golden Knights May. 23 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights May. 21 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights May. 19 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken May. 15 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.