Saturday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

Cleveland is 14-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).

Guardians Schedule