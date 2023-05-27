The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman at Progressive Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 -1.5 -190 +155

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Cleveland's past five contests have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that span was 7.9.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 48.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (14-15).

Cleveland has gone 12-15 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Cleveland has played in 49 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-29-3).

The Guardians are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-14 11-14 10-8 12-20 15-16 7-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.