The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued offensive production when they take on Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (30).

Cleveland's .338 slugging percentage is the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.224).

Cleveland scores the fewest runs in baseball (173 total, 3.5 per game).

The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Bibee is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Bibee will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez

