When the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) and St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) face off at Progressive Field on Saturday, May 27, Tanner Bibee will get the ball for the Guardians, while the Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). St. Louis is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +155 odds). An 8-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 14, or 48.3%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 14-15 (48.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 7-9 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

