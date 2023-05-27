Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .220 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (39.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (14.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
