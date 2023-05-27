On Saturday, Josh Bell (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .220 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

Bell has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.5% of them.

He has gone deep in three games this season (6.3%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this season (39.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (14.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings