Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Naylor -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .225 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Naylor has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (44.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20.9% of his games this season (nine of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
