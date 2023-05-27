Josh Naylor -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .225 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Naylor has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (44.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20.9% of his games this season (nine of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 21 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings