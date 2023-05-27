Josh Naylor -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .225 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
  • Naylor has recorded a hit in 22 of 43 games this season (51.2%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).
  • He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 43), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this year (44.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20.9% of his games this season (nine of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.193 AVG .190
.238 OBP .250
.281 SLG .328
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
11/4 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 21
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .264 batting average against him.
