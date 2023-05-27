The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.

In 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (15.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 .239 AVG .239 .300 OBP .292 .391 SLG .313 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 7 RBI 3 8/3 K/BB 22/4 2 SB 2 Home Away 19 GP 25 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings