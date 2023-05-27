Miguel Cabrera and his .316 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .170 with three doubles and 10 walks.

This year, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 .192 AVG .186 .222 OBP .222 .231 SLG .233 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 14 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

