Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .138 in his past 10 games, 144 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Zunino has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.5% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (9.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Zunino has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
