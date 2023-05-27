Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .138 in his past 10 games, 144 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.5% of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (9.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Zunino has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 16 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

