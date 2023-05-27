The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while hitting .227.

In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.

In eight games this year (16.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 23 GP 25 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings