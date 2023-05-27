The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while hitting .227.
  • In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In eight games this year (16.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
23 GP 25
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
