The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is hitting .155 with five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • In 33.3% of his 45 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maton has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored a run in 14 of 45 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 25
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • In his three games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
