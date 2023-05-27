Nicolas Jarry will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the Gonet Geneva Open final on Saturday, May 27.

Jarry is the favorite to win the tournament title over Dimitrov, with -130 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The Gonet Geneva Open

The Gonet Geneva Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Venue: Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives

Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives Location: Genève, Switzerland

Genève, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 56.5% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Grigor Dimitrov -130 Odds to Win Match +105 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Jarry took down Alexander Zverev 7-6, 6-3.

Dimitrov made it to the finals by defeating No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Friday.

In his 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Jarry has played an average of 24.2 games.

On clay, Jarry has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 23.9 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Dimitrov has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 23 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

On clay, Dimitrov has played nine matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Jarry and Dimitrov have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.