Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.337) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
  • In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 24 of 50 games (48.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.246 AVG .282
.358 OBP .341
.362 SLG .321
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
2 RBI 10
10/12 K/BB 8/8
3 SB 4
Home Away
25 GP 25
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Flaherty (3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
