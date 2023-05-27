Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.337) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 18.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 of 50 games (48.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 25 GP 25 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings