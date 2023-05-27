Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers head into the third of a four-game series against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are fourth-worst in MLB play with 41 home runs.

Detroit is slugging .350, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 25th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.7 runs per game (182 total).

The Tigers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Tigers' nine strikeouts per game rank 14th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.

Detroit's 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.249).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

Lorenzen heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Lorenzen is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox W 7-2 Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox L 12-3 Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jesse Scholtens 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez 5/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joey Wentz Jon Gray 6/2/2023 White Sox - Away Michael Lorenzen -

