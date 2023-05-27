Michael Lorenzen will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers (23-26) on Saturday, May 27 against the Chicago White Sox (22-31), who will answer with Jesse Scholtens. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (0-2, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Tigers and White Sox game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored three times and won one of those games.

The Tigers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Tigers went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in nine, or 29%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.