Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (23-26) taking on the Chicago White Sox (22-31) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers and Jesse Scholtens (0-2) for the White Sox.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Tigers have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

This season Detroit has won one of its three games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 182 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

