The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.537 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 134 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
  • McKinstry has had a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (7.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 19 games this year (45.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
19 GP 23
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Scholtens starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .214 against him this season. He has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his three appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.