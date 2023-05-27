Zack Short -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.

Short has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this year (21.4%), Short has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .444 AVG .143 .500 OBP .143 .778 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 5 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings