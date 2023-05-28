Akil Baddoo -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .264 with seven doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 15 of 38 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 18
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
