The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .238 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games this season (27 of 45), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (17 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 21
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
