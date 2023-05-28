Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .248 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 games this season (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (23.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
