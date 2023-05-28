Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .198 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- This year, Arias has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 28 games (14.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
