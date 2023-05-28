Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .198 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

This year, Arias has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 28 games (14.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 13 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

