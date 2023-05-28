Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis (1-1).

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-7-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Guardians are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.

This year, Cleveland has won three of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (174 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule