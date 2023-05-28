Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Progressive Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 30 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .337 this season.

The Guardians rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 174 (3.4 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 362 as a team.

Cleveland has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Cleveland has the eighth-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined 1.262 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Hunter Gaddis (1-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Gaddis has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Gaddis Bailey Ober

