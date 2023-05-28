Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) clash with Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) in the series rubber match at Progressive Field on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Guardians (+115). St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Hunter Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 13, or 46.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cardinals have an 8-12 record (winning 40% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+210) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

