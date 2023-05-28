Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Ramirez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 49 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.348/.456 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 50 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 28 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.342/.335 on the season.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (2-6) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 10 starts this season, Montgomery has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 34 walks and 25 RBI (58 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .290/.398/.505 slash line so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 40 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .282/.376/.583 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

