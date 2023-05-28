Guardians vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 28
The St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) visit the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA).
Guardians vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis
- Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
- Gaddis has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gaddis has three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (2-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.55 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 10 games this season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- In 10 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
